Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Huntsman stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,117,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Huntsman by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 76,621 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Huntsman by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 100,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 307,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

