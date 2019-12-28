Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will report sales of $53.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $54.10 million. Wingstop posted sales of $40.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $199.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.04 million to $201.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $224.59 million, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $229.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Wedbush set a $88.00 price objective on Wingstop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $86.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $107.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $208,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

