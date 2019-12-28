Zacks: RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given $33.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $33.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RAPT Therapeutics an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RAPT traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,281. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

In related news, CEO Brian Russell Wong acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $9,056,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 651,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,684.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

