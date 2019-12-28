Zap Price Down 12.6% This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a market capitalization of $244,719.00 and approximately $11,334.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zap has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.82 or 0.05913662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029828 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035811 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001214 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

