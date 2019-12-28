Zcash One Day Volume Reaches $104.22 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $28.56 or 0.00384621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, HitBTC and Cryptomate. Zcash has a total market cap of $236.82 million and approximately $104.22 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00072651 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00089859 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001428 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,292,744 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Altcoin Trader, Gemini, C2CX, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Coinut, GOPAX, Tux Exchange, Kuna, Coinroom, Kraken, Bithumb, Poloniex, Liquid, Binance, Sistemkoin, BigONE, BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Coinrail, Graviex, Allcoin, Bitinka, CoinEx, OKEx, LBank, BCEX, Exmo, Braziliex, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, BitBay, Upbit, LocalTrade, Mercatox, OTCBTC, CEX.IO, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bitlish, BX Thailand, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptopia, WEX and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.