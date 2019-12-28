ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $3,127.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002405 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00385852 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073094 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00086645 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000427 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001428 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

