Zcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.98 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00039553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, CryptoBridge, BX Thailand and Coinroom. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $26.51 million and $1.98 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.01752563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.19 or 0.02846322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00588156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00622650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061265 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00385825 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,121,068 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Huobi, Upbit, Koinex, Sistemkoin, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Bittrex, QBTC and TDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

