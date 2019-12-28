ZCore (ZCR) Price Hits $0.0369 on Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $218,223.00 and $43,282.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $20.33 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,910,989 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $7.50, $24.43, $32.15, $51.55, $33.94 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.