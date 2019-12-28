Zealium Hits Market Cap of $10,457.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market cap of $10,457.00 and $10.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001020 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,250,693 coins and its circulating supply is 14,250,693 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.