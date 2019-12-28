Zealium (NZL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,665.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $11,665.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008110 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000980 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,273,266 coins and its circulating supply is 14,273,266 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

