Zebi Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $277,944.00 and $990.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Hotbit, Liquid and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00187113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.01295808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025672 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00119963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liquid, Hotbit, DDEX, LATOKEN, Koinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

