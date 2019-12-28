Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.13.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $256.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.46 and a 200-day moving average of $215.43. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $146.52 and a 52-week high of $260.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,720,264.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

