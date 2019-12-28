Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019 // No Comments

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.13.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $256.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.46 and a 200-day moving average of $215.43. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $146.52 and a 52-week high of $260.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,720,264.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply