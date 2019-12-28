Zel (ZEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Zel has a market cap of $3.01 million and $5.20 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00383840 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00072699 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00090438 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002376 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 87,567,950 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.