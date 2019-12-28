ZENZO Hits One Day Volume of $75.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. ZENZO has a market cap of $168,940.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,037,079 coins and its circulating supply is 11,123,383 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

