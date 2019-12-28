ZEON (ZEON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,790.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 85.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $730,179.00 and approximately $16,790.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.01281403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.