Zero Price Hits $0.0696 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Zero has a total market cap of $534,719.00 and approximately $531.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00383986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00072840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00091632 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002369 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001409 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,771,392 coins and its circulating supply is 7,687,772 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

