Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $206,175.00 and $6,919.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.01 or 0.02826946 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00514192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000487 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,843,608 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

