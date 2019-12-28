Zilla Trading Down 5.9% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $299,117.00 and approximately $6,128.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zilla

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

