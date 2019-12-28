Zipper Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, OKEx, FCoin and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000982 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, IDCM and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

