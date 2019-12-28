Zippie Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,512.00 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $703,071.00 and $1,512.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded 139.3% higher against the US dollar. One Zippie token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01299760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

