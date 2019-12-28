ZMINE Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ZMINE has a total market cap of $216,193.00 and $221.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00047912 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00334871 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013691 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003469 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014845 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009839 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,945,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

