Zoomba Price Tops $0.0001 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Zoomba coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Cryptohub and Crex24. During the last seven days, Zoomba has traded down 45.5% against the dollar. Zoomba has a total market cap of $3,103.00 and $31.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00642961 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000310 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001170 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Zoomba

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.