Zoomba (ZBA) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 46.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Zoomba has traded down 59.7% against the dollar. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $1,809.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00643547 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000298 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000616 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

