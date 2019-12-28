ZPER (ZPR) Market Cap Reaches $908,041.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Liquid, Coinsuper and Allbit. ZPER has a market cap of $908,041.00 and approximately $406.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZPER has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047321 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00333821 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013671 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003468 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009988 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,902,816 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, Allbit, Liquid, Coinsuper and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

