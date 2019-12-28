ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,864.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $4,864.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00021000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

