ZUM TOKEN Price Down 43.8% This Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $18,334.00 and $9.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00621922 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002031 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001455 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,859,937 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,859,937 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

