ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $949,666.00 and $13.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.