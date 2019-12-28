Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 382.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZURN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 335 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.