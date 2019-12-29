-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,581,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,102,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. FOX has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.