$0.06 EPS Expected for General Motors (NYSE:GM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. General Motors reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,753,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,293. General Motors has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 382.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,146 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 321.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,302,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $121,277,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 319.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,461,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $133,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,687 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,004.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,427,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

