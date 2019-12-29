$0.08 EPS Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

NYSE:TH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 121,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,086. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 8,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $42,617.00. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 885.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period.

Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

