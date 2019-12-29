$0.10 EPS Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TME. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $4,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 364.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 84,753 shares in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TME traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. 5,834,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,132. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion and a PE ratio of 59.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

