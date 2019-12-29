-$0.20 EPS Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.19). Geron posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 7,044.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

GERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Geron stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 58.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Geron by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Geron by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 60.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 134,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Geron by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

