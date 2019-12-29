-$0.31 EPS Expected for Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,051.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.