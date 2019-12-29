-$0.31 EPS Expected for Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,051.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply