$0.31 EPS Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. First Foundation also posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFWM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $614,940.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Foundation by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Foundation by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 76,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

