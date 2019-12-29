-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.82). FibroGen posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 269.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

FGEN traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 596,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,285. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.84. FibroGen has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $61.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $195,412.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,089.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,560,646 over the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

