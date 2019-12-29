$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.28. California Resources posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. California Resources had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

CRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. California Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 152.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,939 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 100.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 65,427 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $463.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 4.40. California Resources has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

