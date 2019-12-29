$0.47 EPS Expected for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.39. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 622.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million.

TNP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

TNP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 323,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1,687.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 134,806 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 420.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

