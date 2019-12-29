$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is $1.51. RenaissanceRe reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $10.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $16.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $195.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $127.22 and a 1 year high of $201.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

