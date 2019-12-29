-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) to announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $13.36. 50,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,411. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 602,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 419,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

