$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. TELUS posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

TU stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. TELUS has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 13.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

