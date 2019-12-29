$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.59. Kroger posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 272.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Kroger by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,091,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. Kroger has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

