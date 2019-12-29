$0.58 EPS Expected for German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. German American Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover German American Bancorp..

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million.

GABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a market cap of $949.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $35.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp. (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.