$0.58 EPS Expected for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.55. Teekay Lng Partners reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGP. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 2,014.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,094,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $15.37. 219,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,895. Teekay Lng Partners has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

