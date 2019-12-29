$0.61 EPS Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.11 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $46.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

