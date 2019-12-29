-$0.63 EPS Expected for resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for resTORbio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). resTORbio posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that resTORbio will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow resTORbio.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TORC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of resTORbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of TORC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. 722,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. resTORbio has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $48.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 531,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $546,971.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock worth $8,847,230. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,052,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 583,233 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 752,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in resTORbio by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 139,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

