-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $36,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,880,000 after acquiring an additional 254,042 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.5% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,042,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,148. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -796.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $74.02.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

