$0.96 EPS Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Oracle reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,836 shares of company stock worth $3,815,640. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Oracle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $822,884,000 after purchasing an additional 430,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $665,498,000 after purchasing an additional 785,777 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. 7,261,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,594,359. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

