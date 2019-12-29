0Chain Price Tops $0.0302 on Major Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $1,699.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000303 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

