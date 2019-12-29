0x (ZRX) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $117.18 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, Coinone and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,421,968 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, AirSwap, OTCBTC, GOPAX, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Independent Reserve, OKEx, IDEX, Liqui, ABCC, Iquant, CoinTiger, Hotbit, C2CX, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Binance, Coinone, Zebpay, Crex24, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Bithumb, BitBay, Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Huobi, Tokenomy, DDEX, Poloniex, WazirX, Koinex, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, DigiFinex, Kucoin, Gate.io, FCoin, Cobinhood, BitMart, HitBTC, Vebitcoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

